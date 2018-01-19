Paramedics called to Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s house for low blood sugar

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor suffered “symptoms of low blood sugar” and paramedics were called to her home Friday, according to a Supreme Court spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Sotomayor, 63, is doing fine. The associate justice was treated and then returned to work.

Earlier this morning, Sotomayor attended the court’s weekly closed door conference. The justices discussed whether to take up a challenge to President Donald Trump’s latest version of his travel ban and later announced they would do so.

Sotomayor was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 8 and has been public about her struggle with the disease, writing about it in her memoir “My Beloved World.”

In 2013, she discussed her illness in an interview with Diabetes magazine.

In the article, Sotomayor said she watches her diabetes closely and always has glucose tablets and a blood glucose meter on hand.

“I’m super vigilant when I’m in court,” she told the magazine, saying her most “obvious sign” of an issue coming on is paleness. “If I start feeling any sort of lightness coming on, I immediately check.”

In 2014 at an event at the New York Public Library, Sotomayor noted that when she was diagnosed as a child, life expectancy for diabetes was poor.

She said there was a “fear” in her but the fear turned into a “determination” to live life to the fullest.

She also writes in her memoir, “I believed most of my childhood, and I probably didn’t change my mind until I reached 50, that I was going to die young. And the one thing that that thought gave me was a drive to pack as much as I could in my life as fast as I could.”