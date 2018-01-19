× Opening statements underway for man that admitted to killing former NFL player

NEW ORLEANS — Opening statements are underway in the trial of the man who admitted to killing former NFL Running Back Joe Mcknight. The case against Ronald Gasser was put on hold after Tuesday’s jury selection because of the winter weather.

The case is being heard in Divison K by Judge Ellen Kovach. She is not allowing the press to bring any electronics into the courtroom, so updates can only be delivered during breaks.

Gasser is charged with killing McKnight after a December 2016 road rage incident.

Prosecutors say both men were driving erratically and yelling at each other before the shooting, but they claim Gasser was the aggressor. The defense says McKnight was.

Gasser faces life in prison if convicted.