New Orleans East truck crashes into home, man found shot to death inside

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a New Orleans East car crash death as a homicide.

The NOPD says a white Ford pickup truck slammed into a home in the 7000 block of Salem Drive around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man’s body inside the vehicle.

He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide Detective Everett Briscoe is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.