× Jefferson Parish schools to skip early release day to make up for lost time

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish Public School students are losing a scheduled half day next week to help compensate for days missed during this week’s extended freeze.

JPPSS schools were originally going to let out two and a half hours early on January 24 as an early release day, but that has been canceled.

The move is expected to help schools recover some instructional minutes lost this week, according to the JPPSS.

Additional adjustments to the 2018 school calendar will be proposed and discussed at the next board meeting, which will take place on February 7 at 6 p.m. at the JPPSS Administrative Building in Harvey.