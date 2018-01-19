Hollywood South News with Jabari: NCIS: New Orleans actress opens art exhibit at Xavier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- C.C.H. Pounder is known for playing the role of Loretta Wade on the hit CBS show NCIS: New Orleans. But did you know she was an avid art collector?

The actress and former gallery owner got Xavier University's attention and wanted to display some of Ms. Pounder's pieces.

The exhibit sits in the Xavier Art Gallery and is called "Queen." The exhibit mainly focuses on African American women.

In 1993, Pounder and her husband, Boubacar Kone, founded and built the Musee Boribana, which is the first contemporary museum located in Dakar Senegal. Pounder has her personal collection that has more than 500 works of art. Much of those pieces she loaned to Xavier's University Center.

Pounder received a Grammy nomination for "Best Spoken Word Album," and she's a four-time Emmy nominee.

Queen will be on exhibit at Xavier until February 26th.