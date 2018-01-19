Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

How do make a King cake while we're under a boil water advisory? Well, at Haydel's they're getting 200 gallons sent to them every day until the advisory is up!

After that, it's a pretty smooth process, "We start out with the rolled out dough and then it gets the cinnamon applied to it. Then it's braided. And then baked, iced and sugared." But what makes Haydel's King Cake so great? Kayleigh says, "ours are delicious and fresh and our customer service is one of the best. So I think that puts us on top of everybody else."

And because their cinnamon dough is braided, our filling sits on top of the king cakes versus in the middle of the dough. Kayleigh says that they're famous for cream cheese, and praline pecan, but they also have strawberry cream cheese, apple, lemon, cherry and many others. Her favorite, though, is the brownie chocolate chip. "So my favorite flavor is a different style from our traditional king cake that we have. So once the dough is braided, then granulated sugar is placed on top of the raw dough, and then baked and then it has icing and sprinkles on top of that. So you don't get a mouthful of that granulated sugar when you eat the king cake."

When you get a cake at Haydel's you also get a special treat, "Here at Haydel's king cakes, we have a porcelin collectable in each of our cakes that our customers get complimentary each year. And they also change every year. So this year we have for 2018 the St. Louis Cathedral as well as the Bacchus symbol. The St. Louis Cathedral symbolizes New Orleans celebrating their Tricentennial year. And the crew of Bacchus is celebrating their 50th anniversary."