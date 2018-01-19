× Fiddler Amanda Shaw to lead purse parade as Nyx Grand Marshal

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana singer and musician Amanda Shaw will lead this year’s parade of the purse as Grand Marshal of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

“Amanda Shaw is the essence of New Orleans and Louisiana and embodies how much music means to all of us. As New Orleans celebrates its Tricentennial, Amanda was the perfect woman to lead us off into our biggest celebration yet,” said Nyx Captain Julie Lea.

According to Arthur Hardy’s Mardi Gras Guide, Nyx is the “Biggest of the Big” in 2018.

Nyx’s 3,348 riding members tops the historian’s list of New Orleans Mardi Gras ridership. This year’s Nyx parade will include a total of 150 units, including 44 floats and 16 bands.

In addition to its signature hand-decorated purses, The Krewe of Nyx will be throwing uniquely-shaped doubloons that reflect this year’s theme along with its signature purse-shaped doubloons.

The theme of the parade is a closely held secret, so you will have to wait until Feb. 7, 2018 at 6:45 p.m. when Nyx embarks on the 5.5 mile traditional Uptown parade route.

The Nyx Purse Tracker will be back in action on social media this year. Catch a Nyx Purse and be sure to post a photo to the NYX PURSE TRACKER on Facebook!

The Mystic Krewe of Nyx was formed in 2011 and has established its place in history as the largest parading krewe ever in Mardi Gras. Nyx was established to unite women of diverse backgrounds for fun, friendship, and the merriment of the Mardi Gras season.

Here’s a look at Amanda Shaw’s soulful singing on the Twist stage: