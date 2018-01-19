× Deputy shoots 16-year-old driver in hand during wild police chase in Chalmette

CHALMETTE- A 16-year-old who carjacked an elderly woman in New Orleans was shot in the hand by a St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy after he tried to run over the deputy with the stolen vehicle.

The teenage carjacker and his 14-year-old brother were spotted by a deputy around 7 p.m. on January 17 driving a silver Toyota 4Runner near the intersection of Patricia Street and Juniper Drive in Chalmette.

When the deputy attempted to pull the teen over for driving without lights, the teen gunned it and drove away, according to the SBPSO.

The teen sped through a residential neighborhood and then left the road along Jean Lafitte Parkway to avoid a spike strip that officers had laid down.

He drove onto a lawn on Patricia Street, narrowly missing a deputy who was standing on the sidewalk, according to the SBPSO.

The deputy opened fire as the vehicle hurtled toward him, hitting the driver in the hand with at least one bullet.

The teen managed to maintain control of the vehicle and drove off, striking a fire hydrant before abandoning his stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a business on West Judge Perez Drive.

Both the teenage driver and his teenage passenger were caught and arrested.

The driver was wearing an ankle bracelet at the time of his arrest due to a previous arrest.

Both juveniles are being held in the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center. The 16-year-old is being held on a $545,100 bond and the 14-year-old’s bond has been set at $10,000.