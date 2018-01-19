Davis and Cousins react to All-Star selections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La.-- Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins will both be representing the Pelicans as starters in February's NBA All-Star game, becoming the first Pels duo to be named starters for the game. They are also just the second pair of players in team history, since Chris Paul and Davis West in 2008 and 2009, to play in the All-Star game together.

"It means a lot," Davis said. "We're moving in the right direction. It's big for the organization. We'll try to go out there and represent the organization well." "I think it's well-earned," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry. "It's not anything that I didn't anticipate because I think those guys have had great seasons up until now."

Davis, who is averaging 26.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, is making his 5th All-Star appearance and third as a starter.

"I'm more so happy for DeMarcus-- not just making the All-Star but to be a starter," Davis said. "That's huge for him. He's having a hell of a season. I think it's well deserved."

Cousins is also averaging a double-double for the Pels with 25.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and also 5.1 assists and 1.6 blocks. This will be his 4th All-Star game and first as a starter.

"First time I've ever been in the All-Star game with a teammate," Cousins said. "I think AD is more than deserving of it as we all know. It'll be cool to be there with a familiar face. I think this is big for the entire city, the organization and our team and we're moving forward. It kind of shows what this combo has the potential to have and I'm excited for it."

The NBA All-Star game is Sunday, February 18th in Los Angeles.