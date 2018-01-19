Cookin’ with Nino: Greek Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Hanley’s Sensation dressing
- 1 lb Katie’s Best Organic Chicken breast, boneless, skinless cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 stalks celery, chopped small
- 1 small cucumber, deseeded and diced small
- ½ medium red onion, diced small
- ½ teaspoon oregano, dried
- 1 cup Chobani Greek yogurt, plain, fat free
- ½ teaspoon parsley, fresh, minced
- ½ teaspoon mint, fresh, minced
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 2 cloves garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Prepare chicken breast and place in a ziplock bag with Greek dressing. Let marinate for at least one hour. Grill chicken or bake at 350˚F oven until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 ˚F.
- Allow chicken to chill in the refrigerator while you dice the celery, red onion and cucumber.
- In a small bowl mix yogurt, minced herbs, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
- Mix all ingredients together and enjoy!
Tip: If you’d like to have a pita sandwich, serve with greens, sliced tomato and crumbled feta.
