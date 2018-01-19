× Cookin’ with Nino: Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup Hanley’s Sensation dressing

1 lb Katie’s Best Organic Chicken breast, boneless, skinless cut into 1-inch cubes

2 stalks celery, chopped small

1 small cucumber, deseeded and diced small

½ medium red onion, diced small

½ teaspoon oregano, dried

1 cup Chobani Greek yogurt, plain, fat free

½ teaspoon parsley, fresh, minced

½ teaspoon mint, fresh, minced

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 cloves garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Prepare chicken breast and place in a ziplock bag with Greek dressing. Let marinate for at least one hour. Grill chicken or bake at 350˚F oven until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 ˚F. Allow chicken to chill in the refrigerator while you dice the celery, red onion and cucumber. In a small bowl mix yogurt, minced herbs, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix all ingredients together and enjoy!

Tip: If you’d like to have a pita sandwich, serve with greens, sliced tomato and crumbled feta.

*********

