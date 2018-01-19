Cookin’ with Nino: Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Hanley’s Sensation dressing
  • 1 lb Katie’s Best Organic Chicken breast, boneless, skinless cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped small
  • 1 small cucumber, deseeded and diced small
  • ½ medium red onion, diced small
  • ½ teaspoon oregano, dried
  • 1 cup Chobani Greek yogurt, plain, fat free
  • ½ teaspoon parsley, fresh, minced
  • ½ teaspoon mint, fresh, minced
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 2 cloves garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • Pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Prepare chicken breast and place in a ziplock bag with Greek dressing.  Let marinate for at least one hour.  Grill chicken or bake at 350˚F oven until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 ˚F.
  2. Allow chicken to chill in the refrigerator while you dice the celery, red onion and cucumber.
  3. In a small bowl mix yogurt, minced herbs, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
  4. Mix all ingredients together and enjoy!

Tip: If you’d like to have a pita sandwich, serve with greens, sliced tomato and crumbled feta.

