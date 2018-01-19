× Changes coming to Louisiana hunting and fishing licenses

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries is transitioning to a new recreational hunting and fishing license sales system, according to a news release.

Here are a few dates to be aware of during the transition:

January 30, 2018 – January 31, 2018: All license sales will be temporarily down for system maintenance.

February 1 – April 1, 2018 – License sales will be available through Internet sales (pc, smart phone, mobile device and laptop) at www.wlf.la.gov and LDWF headquarters, regional offices (Monroe, Opelousas, Lake Charles & Alexandria).

Retail locations will not sell licenses while installation of new equipment and employee training is implemented.

April 2, 2018 – Vendor license sales will resume.

If you will need to purchase a license from a retailer before April 2, the agency recommends that you make your purchase before January 30, 2018.

The new system will have the following changes:

License holders will have the ability to reprint their licenses online throughout the year at no cost.

Users will be able to create a username and password to login to their account to update contact information and in the future to gain access to boater and hunter education information.

Auto-renew options will be available in the future for those customers who don’t want to worry about remembering to purchase their licenses each year.

If you need assistance with your online purchase please contact the 24-hour help desk beginning on February 2 at 888-362-5393. If you have other licensing questions call the license office at 225-765-2887 or 225-765-2898, during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.