Boil advisory lifted for East Bank of Orleans Parish, except for New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The boil advisory has been lifted for the East Bank of Orleans Parish and the Lower Ninth Ward, but the boil water order remains in effect for New Orleans East.

Sewerage and Water Board Interim Executive Director Marcie Edwards said although water pressure has increased and the order has been lifted for some areas, it’s still important for residents to conserve water this weekend by not doing too much laundry or overusing water.

Water pressure is consistently rising since winter weather caused frozen and broken pipes and a water system overload from over-usage.

Officials also ask residents to have a plumber come to your home and check your pipes for small cracks or leaks following the winter weather event.

There’s been no word from Jefferson Parish yet on when the boil advisory for the East Bank of Jefferson will be lifted.

Officials also said downtown hotels have been struggling with water pressure, but the Sewerage and Water Board has been working with them to rectify the issues, particularly with the Convention Center.

As of Friday afternoon, water pressure has been restored at the Convention Center.

Hotels and high rise buildings have had to “made adjustments” in response to the drop in water pressure.