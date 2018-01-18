× What does it take for The Pussyfooters to get ready for their ‘Blush Ball’?

NEW ORLEANS–It takes some time for the lovely ladies of all-female dance troupe, The Pussyfooters to get ready for their annual “Blush Ball.”

The ladies must put on wigs, corsets, make-up, their trademark Pussyfooter boots, and of course glitter!

Watch as some of The Pussyfooters explain what it takes to get ready! Stephen Waring, the husband of Carmen one of The Pussyfooters made this video!

The Pussyfooters Blush Ball is this Friday night at Generations Hall. The patron party starts at 8p.m., and general admission is at 9 p.m. The Brass-A-Holics will be the live entertainment. DJ Quickie Mart will be spinning tunes on the dance floor, and Fresh Johnson will be the Master of Ceremonies. The Pussyfooters will be performing several dance, including a very special dance that you can only see at the “Blush Ball.” There will also be a silent auction and raffle.

For ticket information, click HERE.

Last year’s “Blush Ball” raised $38,000 for the Metropolitan Center for Women and Children. This was the largest amount they’ve ever been able to donate. They hope to raise more than that this year.