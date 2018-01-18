× St. John residents told to stop using water immediately, state of emergency order issued

EDGARD, La. – All residents of St. John the Baptist Parish have been asked to stop using water immediately as a state of emergency is declared.

Parish President Natalie Robottom issued the state of emergency declaration, which took effect at 9:30 a.m. on January 18, after more than 100 leaks crippled the parish water system.

The water supply could not keep up with the extensive leaks, coupled with excessive water use and freeze precautions, according to a post on the parish’s official Facebook page.

“Residents are urged to stop water use immediately in an effort to replenish potable water systems ahead of another forecasted night of freezing temperatures,” the post reads. “Please stop water use immediately!”

No information about when repairs will be made or when residents will be able to once again open their taps has been provided.