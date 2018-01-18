× St. John Parish schools to remain closed Friday

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — All schools in the St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District will remain closed on Friday, Jan. 19, due to water system issues affecting the parish.

All Maintenance Department employees and the head custodian at each school should report to work at their normal work time.

St. John Parish President Natalie Robottom issued the state of emergency declaration, which took effect at 9:30 a.m. on January 18, after more than 100 leaks crippled the parish water system.

The water supply could not keep up with the extensive leaks, coupled with excessive water use and freeze precautions, according to a post on the parish’s official Facebook page.

No information about when repairs will be made or when residents will be able to once again open their taps has been provided.