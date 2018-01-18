× Portable toilets brought in, restaurants shut down — boil advisory causing headaches at MSY

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans and Jefferson parishes held a press conference this morning, speaking about the effects of the winter weather. Wednesday morning, Louis Armstrong International Airport had to shut down the runway due to icy conditions, restricting flights from going in and out. Airport officials say runways are open, and flights for the most part are running properly, you are asked to check with your airline though before heading out.

The airport is dealing with some issues due to the boil water advisory declared for the East Bank for both parishes. They’ve brought in portable toilets and hand sanitizer for travelers in the terminal. Because of water concerns, most of the restaurants are closed. They’ve also been having problems with heating system.

Officials with RTA say the city’s buses and streetcars are operating with limited service. Ferries have been shut down due to ice.

The Sewerage and Water Board representatives emphasized that they do not expect a 24-hour turnaround. There are lots of issues with old pipes and leaks on private property, and they really need to get pressure back up. When levels are back up, they can do testing.