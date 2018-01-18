NOPD: Two shot at busy Claiborne intersection

NEW ORLEANS — A man and a woman were shot this evening at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and First Street, according to NOPD.

Initial reports show a male and female victim. The male victim is suffering from gunshot wounds to the face, arms and legs. The female victim is suffering from gunshot wounds to the back. Both victims are in their early 20s.

The victims were transported to an area hospital by EMS.

NOPD doesn’t have any more information at this time. Check back for updates. We have a crew en route.