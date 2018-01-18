× NOLA Flavor with Loft18

"Loft18 is the premier indoor golf and entertainment center – a deluxe recreation and relaxation complex designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night play. Our 5 custom-built, state-of-the-art Full Swing Golf simulator stalls feature 95 championship courses and deliver precision play at its finest to golfers of all experience levels. But you don't have to love golf (or play like a pro) to have a good time at Loft18. We're all about kicked-back, Happy Hour style socializing beyond the tee box. Loft18's full-service bar and restaurant offers gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and that only-in-New Orleans' style of easy-going, effortless service and hospitality."

Address 3128 Metairie Rd. Metairie, LA 70001

Phone 504-827-1059

Hours Monday: 11am – 10pm Tuesday: Closed Wednesday & Thursday: 11am – 10pm Friday & Saturday: 11am – 12am Sunday: 11am – 10pm

Lamb Lollipops

Ingredients:

1 Full rack of lamb

Sea salt

Thinly sliced mint

Extra virgin olive oil

Tzatziki sauce needed (recipe below)

Canola oil

Kosher salt

Instructions:

Get all ingredients together and prepped as per above and mix together in a bowl. Put in a storage container and chill over night. Clean as much of the fat off of the lamb rack as possible. Be sure to clean in between the bones as well. Cut as straight as possible in between the bones to make even-sized pieces. Season with kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper. Heat skillet on medium high heat until skillet is very hot and add oil. Carefully place lamb into hot oil starting closest to you and laying them down moving away so you won’t burn yourself. Once you have a nice sear on both sides (rare interior)…If you want any temperature above that place them in a 350 degree oven for 1 minute per temp. For example, 1 minute for medium rare, 2 minutes for medium and so forth. Once cooked to the preferred temp, allow to rest for one minute on plate/not in the hot skillet. Spread tzatziki (recipe below) on desired plate and place lamb on top. Top lamb with mint, kosher salt, and extra virgin olive oil.

Tzatziki Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 Tbsp basil (finely chopped)

1 Cup very small diced cucumber

2 1/2 Tbsp finely chopped garlic

1 Tbsp sliced scallions

1 Pinch fresh mint (finely chopped)

1 Pinch fresh dill (finely chopped)

1/2 Cup lemon juice

Zest of one lemon

1 1/2 Tbsp finely chopped shallots

1 1/2 Cups sour cream or greek yogurt

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Mix all of the ingredients together.