Local businesses affected by boil advisories, low water pressure

METAIRIE, La. -- The boil water advisory and low water pressure also affected businesses in our area.

Places like Lakeside Mall, restaurants, and even our building (WGNO) at the Galleria were closed. Ochsner's heating system was down due to the low water pressure. Some surgeries had to be rescheduled for a later day. It was a shock to costumers who pulled up to a place of business and found out they were closed.

Folks out at the airport in Kenner had to use porta-potties and were provided hand sanitizer until everything is back up and running again.

Authorities urge residents to conserve water by using hand sanitizer and to boil your water.