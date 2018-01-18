× Louisiana couple booked for animal cruelty after dog freezes to death outside

AMELIA, La. — A couple in St. Mary Parish was arrested this week after a deputy found a dead dog that was left outside during extremely cold weather.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was patrolling the Amelia area and noticed a dog inside of a doghouse in the front yard of a home on Friendship Alley.

The animal was unresponsive. The deputy found that the dog had died.

Deputies determined that Leslie Matthews, 42, and Hodges Matthews, 39, left the dog outside during the winter weather without proper shelter, which caused the dog’s death.

Both were booked on a warrant for aggravated cruelty to animals. They were released a day later on $1,000 bonds.