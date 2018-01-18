Lakeside Mall closes after water pressure drop

METAIRIE – Water pressure problems have forced Lakeside Shopping Center to close its doors.

Several stores have remained open, but Lakeside will remain closed until the water pressure is restored, according to a post on Lakeside’s official Facebook account.

Dillard’s, Puccinos, La Madeleine, Earth Potions, and Learning Express are all still open.

Those stores, which ring the main mall building, are unaffected by the water pressure drop.

There has been no indication when Lakeside will reopen.

Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni announced a precautionary boil water advisory for the entire east bank of Jefferson Parish this morning after a water pressure drop caused by over 100 pipe leaks.

The boil water advisory for Jefferson Parish is expected to last for two to three days as crews repair the leaks and restore overall water pressure.