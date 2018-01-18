× Krewe of Tucks will lead a second line umbrella walk for ALS

NEW ORLEANS– The Krewe of Tucks is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. To celebrate, this Saturday they will be having a special second line umbrella walk to raise awareness for ALS.

This event will be to help raise awareness for the ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter. Registration for the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk begins at 10:30 a.m. The fee is $25. A jazz band will lead the walk and a DJ will play tunes. The second line umbrella walk will take place at Audubon Park, Shelter #10.

Krewe of Tucks Captain, Lloyd Frischhertz is proud to announce that the 2018 50th anniversary theme for Tucks will be “50 Shades of Gold.” The Krewe will be debuting three brand new Tucks signature floats including, “The Tucks Brothel,” “Funky Uncle,” and an exclusive custom designed animated float.

Krewe of Tucks rolls on the Uptown parade route on Saturday, February 10th at noon.

This year’s King Tucks is Abe Stopak and the Queen is Theresa Eure Heingarten.

The Krewe of Tucks began in 1969, as a group of Loyola University students. Tucks is known for its National Lampoon’s style of humor.

