King Cake Bubble Up: Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

If you're home and craving king cake, but don't want to brave the cold, Test Kitchen Taylor has a recipe for you! This simple recipe will blow your socks off!

King Cake Bubble Up

2 (12.4-oz) cans refrigerated Pillsbury cinnamon rolls

1 (8-oz) package cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup milk

purple, yellow, green sugar

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray.

Separate cinnamon rolls, save icing to use after the bubble up is baked. Cut each cinnamon roll into 4 pieces. Place in bottom of prepared pan.

Using a hand-held electric mixer, beat together cream cheese and sugar. Add eggs and vanilla, mixing well. Add milk and mix until combined. Pour over chopped cinnamon rolls.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven and cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Spread cinnamon roll icing over top of casserole. Sprinkle with colored sugar.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!