Kicking Off Mardi Gras Season with PJ’s Coffee

Mardi Gras begins at PJ's Coffee when they bring back all of your seasonal favorites like their King Cake Lattes, hot coffee and cold brews.
And this year they have a new release: the Skinny King Cake Protein Velvet Ice. This is a piece of King Cake that you don't have to feel guilty about. "The Velvet Ice features high-quality ingredients of homemade, ultra-low-calorie PJ's Original Cold Brew concentrate, fat-free milk, and EAS Whey Protein Concentrate—all bended to velvety smooth perfection. The beverage meets the Ochsner Eat Fit guidelines: a 16 oz. Skinny King Cake Velvet Ice has 21 grams of protein and less than 1 teaspoon of added sugar."
The King Cake drinks are available at all of PJ's locations until the end of February.
