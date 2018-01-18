× Kenner officials distributing water Thursday evening at City Park Pavilion

KENNER, La. — Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn, Police Chief Michael Glaser and City Council members will be on hand at the Pavilion at City Park to distribute water to Kenner residents in response to low water pressure.

The east bank of Jefferson Parish is currently under a boil water order. Limited water supplies are available for distribution, which will take place at approximately 6 p.m. while supplies last at the Pavilion, 3800 Loyola Drive.

There will be a maximum of one case of water per residence, and residents are asked to bring proof of residency in order to receive water.

Mayor Zahn said that additional water supplies are expected to be available Friday morning. Information about a second water distribution will be posted on the city’s Facebook page.