Kenner city leaders hand out free water to city residents due to boil advisory

KENNER -- Proof of residency in Kenner is your golden ticket to free water, a valued commodity considering the city and Jefferson Parish as a whole, are under a boil water advisory for the next two to three days.

"So we thought the best thing was to actually go out there, purchase some water and make sure we give the water to our residents," says Kenner mayor Ben Zahn.

This water in particular is a life saver for people who say they're using it to not only drink, but bathe, brush their teeth. -basic hygiene we tend to take for granted.

"Oh it helps a lot. I mean, there's no water pressure and we can barely shower, can't cook or nothing," says Kenner resident Jason Handal.

Kenner city leaders say Thursday night's giveaway at the pavilion at City Park was on a first come first serve basis.

Mayor Zahn says additional water supplies are expected to be available Friday morning.

"I've been waiting 32 minutes in line for this. It's just me and my wife and I'm disabled so I need this water,” says Kenner Resident Paul Lopez.