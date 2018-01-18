× I-10 East reopens from Highland in Baton Rouge to Mississippi state line

BATON ROUGE – The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced that Interstate 10 is now open eastbound from Highland Rd. (La. 42) to the Mississippi state line.

Crews have worked through the entire winter event to de-ice the bridges and roadways. This section of I-10 has been deemed passable.

The I-10 westbound lanes remain closed from near I-510 New Orleans to I-49 in Lafayette. Crews continue to work to de-ice the elevated sections on I-10 westbound and all other closed roadways.

Other major Interstate closures are:

• I-49 from MLK Blvd. to Mira Myrtis Road in Caddo Parish

• I-12 from Baton Rouge to near Covington

• I-110 in Baton Rouge

• I-55 from LaPlace to Ponchatoula

• I-610 in New Orleans

• I-310 between Destrehan and Kenner

To keep up with the latest road closures and openings, routinely check http://www.511la.org or follow Louisiana DOTD on Twitter.