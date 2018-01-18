× East Bank of Jefferson Parish under boil water advisory

METAIRIE – The East Bank of Jefferson Parish is under a boil water advisory.

An extremely high number of water line breaks led to a drop in water pressure, according to city officials.

It will take two to three days to fully restore water pressure and fix the broken lines.

All residents are urged not to drink the water without boiling or disinfecting it first, or use bottled water, according to parish officials.

Boiled, disinfected, or bottled water should be used before drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and in food preparation until further notice.

Boil the water for a one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.

You can also disinfect the water by mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water and letting it stand for at least 30 minutes prior to consumption, according to parish officials.