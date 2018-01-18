Dr. Rachel: Thyroid disease is more common than diabetes and heart disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Are you feeling tired, cold, or gaining weight without any changes to your diet or activity level?

Or maybe you're feeling irritable, anxious, having trouble sleeping -- or you feel like your heart is racing.

You might have something wrong with your thyroid.

Your thyroid is a major gland in the body. It produces hormones that control almost every organ.

If your thyroid is not making enough hormones, you have hypothyroidism. You feel like you're just out of energy.

If your thyroid is making too much hormones, then you have hyperthyroidism. You feel revved up.

Thyroid disease is more common than diabetes and heart disease, and women are 5 times more likely to have low thyroid levels than men.

As we age, we become at higher risk to develop low thyroid levels or hypothyroidism.

Thyroid disease affects more than 30 million Americans, and the concerning fact is that more than half of those people do not know they have something wrong with their thyroid.

It is important to get screened with a simple blood test called a TSH or thyroid stimulating hormone.

All newborns get screened at birth. And you should continue to get screened at periodic intervals throughout your life.

