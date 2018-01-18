× DOTD releases photo of frozen Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

LAFAYETTE – One picture is enough to silence anyone who thinks the Interstate system doesn’t need to be closed right now.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development tweeted a striking image of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge this morning showing the roadway completely covered by ice.

Work crews will continue applying salt throughout the day, and warmer temperatures should help thaw the road as the day progresses, according to the DOTD.

Until then, the Interstate system will remain closed from Lafayette through New Orleans.

A single glimpse at the ice-covered elevated sections of the Interstate is enough to see why.

View of the frozen I-10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Crews out of Lafayette re-applying salt and warmer temperatures today will help the salt activate and melt the overpasses. Check https://t.co/HeB7jStkTL for updates as roads open up. pic.twitter.com/tN785Vzx6r — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) January 18, 2018