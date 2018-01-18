× Dong Phuong Bakery earns James Beard Foundation award

NEW ORLEANS – Dong Phuong Bakery in New Orleans East has received a special award from the James Beard Foundation.

The bakery has been named one of five America’s Classic winners for 2018.

The award is given to regional establishments that “are cherished for their quality food, local character, and lasting appeal,” according to the James Beard Foundation.

The bakery, which was one of the first to be owned by Vietnamese immigrants when De Tran and Huong Tran opened it in 1982, quickly became known as one of the city’s finest purveyors of “crackling-crust bread with a pillowy interior, ideal for building the city’s iconic po-boy sandwiches.”

This time of year, however, Dong Phuong is most popular for their delicious King Cakes, which have become increasingly popular in recent years.

