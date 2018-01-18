× Cold again tonight but not as frigid

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect across the northern half of the area again tonight through Friday morning. This means temperatures will drop into the mid 20s. While not as cold as the past couple of nights, we still have the chance to see them cold enough to cause pipe damage.

In these areas it would be a good idea to let the faucets drip for one more night. On the south shore, parts of the area are under a Freeze Warning for tonight. This means temperatures will drop to around 29-32 through the early morning hours.

However these levels are generally not cold enough to cause pipes to burst. It will not be necessary to let the faucets drip in these locations. At this point the conservation aspect of using the water is more important since temperatures will not be as cold.

Keep the pipes wrapped up across the area for one more night. Also remember to protect your pets and plants.

We will continue to see warmer temperatures through the weekend.