City of Gretna asks residents to stop running water immediately

GRETNA – With the east bank of both Jefferson and Orleans Parishes currently under boil water advisories, the City of Gretna is asking residents to turn off the tap to avoid potential problems.

Gretna’s water utilities are currently “operating effectively,” according to a press release from city officials.

As the weather warm today, “the city is advising residents that they no longer have to run their water to prevent pipes from freezing. In an effort to maintain water pressure, is imperative that residents do so,” according to the press release.

Residents are advised to monitor weather conditions overnight tonight and to call (504) 363-1500 for more information.

So far, the boil water advisory for Jefferson Parish has been limited to the east bank.