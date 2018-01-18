Boil advisory cancels surgeries at local hospitals; fire departments say they’re OK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Some surgeries hand procedures have been canceled at local hospitals in response to a boil water advisory for the East Bank of Orleans and Jefferson parishes, but no medical centers have closed due to the winter weather, officials said.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and other city officials gave an update Thursday morning.

Residents with compromised immune systems are urged not to wash their hands or shower with tap water. There's no word on how long it will take for water testing to be completed and the boil advisory lifted.

The Sewerage and Water Board representatives emphasized that they do not expect a 24-hour turnaround. There are lots of issues with old pipes and leaks on private property, and they really need to get pressure back up. When levels are back up, they can do testing.

Fire officials noted that although water systems are strained in both parishes, firefighters are at normal capacity and all have all their resources available to them.

Emergency management officials urged, as other local leaders have today, residents to limit your water use, and if you see a problem report it immediately.