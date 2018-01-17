Woman in critical condition, 8-month-old baby dead after car plunges into Metairie canal

METAIRIE – A woman and a small child were pulled from a submerged car this morning along West Esplanade Avenue.

The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Esplanade and Jeannette Drive.

Off duty Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office deputies who happened to be nearby used a neighbor’s truck to help pull the woman and child from the vehicle.

Over 30 accidents have been reported across Jefferson Parish this morning, according to parish officials.

The woman and child are reported to be in critical condition.

Parish officials urge everyone to stay home and stay off the roads while icy conditions continue.