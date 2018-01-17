We Dat Chicken & Shrimp opens for the homeless to get free food and shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Greg Tillery got his start selling chicken and shrimp out of a food truck, and even back in those days he gave to the homeless whenever he could.

Now he pays rent on Canal, at 1407, but says his policy is still the same: homeless are always welcome at his businesses. "I don't care about the money, I have enough to help feed them when they're hungry," said Tillery.

With the weather dropping below freezing, homeless shelters are reaching capacity. We Dat Chicken and Wings is just steps from the underpass at Canal and I-10, where hundreds of homeless people camp.

"We have heat, they are always welcome to come in here and warm up, charge their phones, and get a plate of hot food," said Tillery.

On Wednesday when the city was under a freeze warning, Tillery's restaurant was packed with dozens of homeless.

"We're very thankful for him, his food is amazing and it's freezing outside," said one person who wishes to remain anonymous.

Tillery is known among the homeless as the guy who offers his services year round. He brings cleaning supplies and food to the people under the bridge at Canal any chance he can get.

"I encourage them to come here, for me it's not about money it's about people. I love people," said Tillery.

Tonight they will be open until midnight providing free food and heat to those in need.