Watch water drip freeze in kitchen sink after power outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Matt Gresham woke up to a shocking site in his kitchen sink this morning.

The power briefly went out at Gresham's Garden District home overnight as temperatures plunged below freezing.

Gresham left a small trickle of water running in his kitchen sink to prevent his pipes from freezing overnight, but he ended up with water in a completely unexpected place.

The water drip froze in the sink, leaving an icy stalagmite.

Temperatures are expected to remain at or below freezing for most of the day, so it looks like this Garden District ice feature may stick around for a while.