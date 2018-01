× Slidell PD: Car slides on ice, crashes into apartment building

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police have yet another example of why you shouldn’t drive on icy roads.

According to Slidell PD, a car traveling north on Robert Boulevard about midday hit a patch of ice, slid off the road and crashed into a nearby apartment building.

Fortunately, no one was injured, police said.

Slidell Police are asking you to please drive with extreme caution, and if at all possible, stay off the roadways.