Businesses struggle to stay open during winter weather

METAIRIE, LA -- Rouses on Veterans Memorial Boulevard was open today for customers even though the parking lot and the store's sidewalk froze overnight.

The management team at Rouses made sure that customers who shop at Rouses are safe by putting salt on sidewalks and in the parking lot.

Rouses remained open but the biggest challenge the store faces is employees not being able to make it into work. At least a dozen employees called in because they either lived on the North Shore or in New Orleans East.

With the road conditions being hazardous, the best option would be for them to stay home.

Roads are starting to reopen, but temperatures will drop tonight and likely close major thoroughfares again.