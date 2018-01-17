Power is still out in some homes in St. Bernard Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meraux, La. -- In St. Bernard Parish, after a brutal freeze Tuesday night, many families were without power until nine in the morning the following Wednesday.

Still in good spirits though, s several homeowners say at least their pipes didn't freeze as they were huddled together, waiting for their power to get turned back on.

One teen from Meraux says it's still cold out there, but he's doing his best to brave the brunt of what Mother Nature has in store.

"They have snow on all the houses and by my house there's snow on the ground, it's really cold and we had a fire last night so it was kind of better, but my mom was trying to make sure the pipes weren't going to freeze or anything," says Charles Nehlig from Meraux.

According to Entergy’s website, some homes may still be without power Thursday morning in St. Bernard Parish, but crews are working to get power completely restored as soon as possible.

