× NOPD working fatal crash on I-10 at the Franklin Ave. exit

New Orleans– The NOPD is investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 between the Franklin Avenue and Louisa Street exits.

Initial reports are that the victim was knocked from the elevated expressway to the street below.

Emergency crews are headed to an area near the intersection Chickasaw and Ford Streets where they say the body landed.

Police may also be searching for another victim that they say is unaccounted for at this time.

This crash has the I-10 in that area closed in both directions while officers investigate the crash.

We’ll update you as more becomes available on this developing story.