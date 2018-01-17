× NOPD: Suspect sought in French Quarter shooting

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD has identified the alleged suspect in an early morning shooting that happened Jan. 6 on Royal Street.

According to NOPD, at about 4:17 a.m., Eighth District officers patrolling in the area were flagged down by several bystanders at the intersection of Royal and Iberville streets, informing the officer that a male subject had been shot by someone in a vehicle.

Officers found a black male with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The victim said he was walking in the 100 block of Royal Street when he was reportedly shot by someone in a white Toyota SUV, which then fled down Royal Street toward Canal Street, then in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives identified Wendell Jerray Butler, 30, as the shooter.

Butler is wanted for two counts of aggravated second degree battery, one count of illegal use of weapons, one count of assault by drive-by shooting and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on Butler’s whereabouts is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.