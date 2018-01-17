New Orleans charter school principal goes all out for ‘Frozen’ school closure song

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A New Orleans charter school principal is making waves for her adorable rendition of a "Frozen" song to announce that school will be closed Thursday.

Edward Hynes Charter School is one of the thousands of New Orleans metro area schools closing Thursday because of winter weather.

Principal Michelle Douglass decided to announce her school's closure with a video and a song.

It's her own version of "Do you want to build a snowman?" from the Disney movie "Frozen."

Douglass isn't the only principal who has gotten creative with a school closure announcement.

A Kentucky school principal recently rewrote the words to Mariah Carey's "Hero" for his school closure announcement. He quickly went viral.