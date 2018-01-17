More than 10,000 without power in St. Bernard

NEW ORLEANS – Thousands of people are without power across south Louisiana as freezing weather grips the area.

More than 10,000 customers are without power in St. Bernard Parish, according to outage maps provided by Entergy.

In Tangipahoa Parish, just over 5,000 are without power, while the number comes in around 1,000 in Jefferson Parish, and 1,500 in St. Charles Parish.

The outages began around midnight in most areas.

Full power will be restored to most areas by 10 a.m., according to estimates by Entergy.

Temperatures in the area may not rise above freezing today, and if we do go above 32 degrees, it won’t be until the late afternoon.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more developments.