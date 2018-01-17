Mandeville police searching for retirement home car burglary suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA -- The Mandeville Police Department is searching for a pair of car burglary suspects. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the MPD, the case started with a suspicious activity call regarding two people at the Northlake Shopping Center. Police say they received a tip about two young men pulling door handles on cars in the shopping center's parking lot. They say the caller also snapped a photo of the pair.

A short time later, police say they received a call about a car burglary at the Heritage Manor nursing home at 1820 West Causeway Approach. In this case, a car's window was smashed and the burglars stole a woman's purse.

Within hours, police say that stolen credit cards were being used at a Walmart in Slidell. They were able to use the store's security camera footage to identify two suspects. They also say the pair in the store's security footage is the same two who were photographed in the parking lot of the shopping center.

To see the surveillance footage, click on the video button above for the latest Wheel of Justice report.

If you know something about the case, you can contact the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711.

Or you can phone-in a tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible to collect a CrimeStoppers reward.

So far, more than 363 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.