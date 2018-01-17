× Limited bus service resumes, streetcar and ferry service remain suspended

NEW ORLEANS – The RTA has resumed limited bus service, but all streetcars lines remain closed as icy conditions continue across the city.

The following bus routes are currently operational, according to the RTA:

5 – Marigny-Bywater

10 – Tchoupitoulas

11 – Magazine

15 – Freret

28 – M.L. King

39 – Tulane

60 – Hayne is running from Delgado to SUNO

62 – Morrison Express via Chef Hwy

64 – Lake Forest Express via Chef Hwy

65 – Read-Crowder Express via Chef Hwy

84 – Galvez

88 – St. Claude/ Jackson Barracks

91 – Jackson-Esplanade

94 – Broad will start from Tulane Avenue

The Canal Street ferry and the Chalmette ferry are out of service and will remain out of service until further notice, according to the RTA.

Riders can check for updates on Twitter and Facebook @NewOrleansRTA, as well as on http://www.norta.com.