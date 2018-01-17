Limited bus service resumes, streetcar and ferry service remain suspended
NEW ORLEANS – The RTA has resumed limited bus service, but all streetcars lines remain closed as icy conditions continue across the city.
The following bus routes are currently operational, according to the RTA:
- 5 – Marigny-Bywater
- 10 – Tchoupitoulas
- 11 – Magazine
- 15 – Freret
- 28 – M.L. King
- 39 – Tulane
- 60 – Hayne is running from Delgado to SUNO
- 62 – Morrison Express via Chef Hwy
- 64 – Lake Forest Express via Chef Hwy
- 65 – Read-Crowder Express via Chef Hwy
- 84 – Galvez
- 88 – St. Claude/ Jackson Barracks
- 91 – Jackson-Esplanade
- 94 – Broad will start from Tulane Avenue
The Canal Street ferry and the Chalmette ferry are out of service and will remain out of service until further notice, according to the RTA.
Riders can check for updates on Twitter and Facebook @NewOrleansRTA, as well as on http://www.norta.com.
