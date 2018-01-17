× Latest road closures from State Police Troop B

Kenner– I-10 in Jefferson and Orleans Parish is closed in both directions.

I-10 east and west on the Bonnet Carre Spillway between LaPlace and Kenner is closed.

I-310 north and south is closed.

I-55 north and south is closed.

US 51, from US 61 to the MS line, is closed.

Parts of US 90B, elevated portion between General DeGaulle and Westwood, are closed.

Travel is not advised at this time. If you are traveling on city/parish roads, you may not be able to see the ice and possibly crash your vehicle causing injuries. Due to the road closures, first responders may have difficulty responding to the crash. Please do not travel at this time!

