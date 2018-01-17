× Jefferson Parish public schools, others to remain closed Thursday

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish public schools will close Thursday as frigid temperatures continue.

The school board meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday evening has been postponed until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be held at the Administration Building – 501 Manhattan Boulevard beginning at 6 p.m.

John Curtis Christian School will also close Thursday.

Police responded to dozens of crashes across the metro this morning amid icy road conditions, with one of those accidents turning fatal.

Check back with WGNO for updates on school and government closures.