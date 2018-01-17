× Jefferson Parish dropping water pressure; St. Charles Parish water system overwhelmed

JEFFERSON, La. – Jefferson Parish will be reducing the system pressure from a normal pressure of 56 psi to 45 psi to conserve water and better control water consumption during the winter weather.

Meanwhile, St. Charles Parish is asking residents, businesses and industry to minimize water usage until further notice. The East and West Bank Waterworks facilities are near full capacity, and officials are trying to avoid a complete shutdown of the parish’s entire municipal water system.

Jefferson Parish officials are urging residents to conserve water tonight through tomorrow morning. Please wrap exposed pipes and don’t run your faucets. Please turn off any irrigation systems, underground sprinkler systems, and limit the use of appliances that use water such as dishwashers and washing machines.

Residents in Jefferson Parish will notice a difference in their water pressure for the next 12-24 hrs. This is a planned and precautionary drop in pressure as stated above.