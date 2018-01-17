It’s so cold, the Gulf of Mexico is steaming!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Just like your breath gets steamy on a cold day, the Gulf of Mexico is steaming because it's so cold.

Video above shows the "sea smoke" coming from the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Alabama.

According to The Washington Post, sea smoke is a pretty common sight up north, as in over the Great Lakes.

But here in the Gulf of Mexico? Almost never, scientists say.

More from the Post: